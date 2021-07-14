Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Offers Energy Saving 5-Star Rated Refrigerators to Its Consumers in Suburbs At Discounted Prices

Mumbai, July 14: In a bid to promote energy conservation, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) on Wednesday announced 5 Star rated "Refrigerator Programme" for its residential consumers in Mumbai suburbs. Under the programme, AEML offers discounts between 47 to 56 percent on new purchase and exchange of old refrigerators. National Energy Conservation Day: ‘India Paves the Way in Global Energy Conservation Race’.

Additional rebates will also be given on the exchange of the old double door refrigerator. These five-star refrigerators will reportedly reduce the monthly bill of consumers. Consumers can register at www.adanielectricity.com, or they call on toll-free number 19122. Consumers need to share mandatory information such as AEML customer account number and their contact details while registering for energy-efficient refrigerators. Adani Electricity Mumbai Lists USD 2-bn Global Medium Term Note on India INX.

"Since energy efficient 5 Star Refrigerator cost more, AEML has tried to bridge the price gap by offering some rebate to promote energy efficiency & to facilitate its consumers purchase energy-efficient appliances," reported Free Press Journal quoting an AEML spokesperson as saying. He further added that apart from saving energy, consumers could also contribute towards saving carbon emissions.

The AEML had also launched three similar programmes in the past. It distributed 25,000 energy-efficient 5-star ceiling fans and 6500 refrigerators at subsidised cost for its residential consumers. Meanwhile, this year, the AEML has offered 20,000 refrigerators.