Adam Ellis’s Ghost Story On Twitter Just Got Spookier (Watch Video)

If you’re a person who gets easily spooked or gets nightmares easily then it is better that you don’t read any further because the following Twitter thread is genuinely creepy and will definitely send a shiver down your spine. New York based illustrator and author Adam Ellis has become a pretty well-known man on social media as he has been tweeting about some paranormal activity that he has been experiencing at his apartment for some time now. However, things took a dramatic and creepy turn a few days back when he found out a few more ghostly activities in his apartment. His exhaustive Twitter thread on being haunted by the ghost of a little boy named David with a curiously misshapen head went viral last month. The good news is that Adam Ellis is still alive and kicking although a little afraid and spooked, but the bad news is that the alleged ghost has made a reappearance.

Adam Ellis shared tweets on a Twitter thread of the recent paranormal activities that he captured on his monitor in his apartment and we must say the footage is really creepy. He has shared video footage and screenshots for the paranormal activities that he encounters in his apartment. Apparently, his cats gather at the front door at midnight and wait for something while looking at the door. On August 26, 2017, Adam Ellis posted screenshots of calls that he had received from a ‘No Called Id’ on his Twitter, he picked one of the calls thinking it to be from a telemarketer but instead heard “a peculiar electrical static sound” which his monitor picks up from his apartment. The static sound was followed by a “small voice whispering hello.” Read his tweets below.

Calls from an Unknown number

Shortly after the usual cat stuff, around 10:30 or so, I start getting phone calls from an unmarked number. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

No caller id

My entire call history for the past week looks like this. You’ll notice that I answered once, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nozoMffWHs — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Maybe a telemarketer

Since this has been happening for days on end, I thought it might be an automated telemarketer or something. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Nope, definitely not a telemarketer

Usually if it’s an automated thing, if you answer once, they quit calling. So I picked up. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

The static heard was familiar

Instead, what I heard on the other end was a peculiar electrical static sound, very similar the the static my sleep app picks up at night. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

The silence is eerie

I kept listening. I heard what I thought was breathing, but it was so faint I can’t be sure. My heart was racing, so it was hard to hear. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

The greeting did not bring solace

Then, just as I was about to hang up, I heard a very small voice whisper, “hello.” — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

The ‘hello’ was not a greeting

Something about the way they said hello freaked me out. It wasn’t a question, or a greeting. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Barely a whisper

Just, “hello.” A flat statement. So quiet I could barely hear it. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Scared stiff?

I panicked and hung up. I didn’t know what else to do. I closed all the curtains in my apartment and turned on every single light. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Too scared to sleep

I watched TV until dawn because I was too scared to go to sleep. I sort of feel like I’m losing my mind. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Maybe there are logical explanations

If I look at each individual incident on its own, there are perfectly logical explanations for everything. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

But three weeks is a long time

But after three weeks of weird shit happening, I don’t know how to make sense of it all. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

So writing down every incident

The only thing I feel like I can do right now is write everything down. So that’s what I’m doing. And that’s what I’ll keep doing. — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017

Adam Ellis shared another Twitter thread where things got a lot weirder. He planned on going on a trip to Japan and bought a pet monitoring camera to keep an eye on his cats while he is overseas. He thought that if he left the apartment ‘David’ would probably lose track as he did when Adam Ellis shifted apartments. However, he got alerts of two absolutely eerie and creepy movements on his camera.