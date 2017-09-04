    Adam Ellis’s Ghost Story On Twitter Just Got Spookier (Watch Video)

    Vandana.Srivastawa
    Adam Ellis's ghost story will definitely send a shiver down your spine.

    If you’re a person who gets easily spooked or gets nightmares easily then it is better that you don’t read any further because the following Twitter thread is genuinely creepy and will definitely send a shiver down your spine. New York based illustrator and author Adam Ellis has become a pretty well-known man on social media as he has been tweeting about some paranormal activity that he has been experiencing at his apartment for some time now. However, things took a dramatic and creepy turn a few days back when he found out a few more ghostly activities in his apartment. His exhaustive Twitter thread on being haunted by the ghost of a little boy named David with a curiously misshapen head went viral last month. The good news is that Adam Ellis is still alive and kicking although a little afraid and spooked, but the bad news is that the alleged ghost has made a reappearance.

    Adam Ellis shared tweets on a Twitter thread of the recent paranormal activities that he captured on his monitor in his apartment and we must say the footage is really creepy. He has shared video footage and screenshots for the paranormal activities that he encounters in his apartment. Apparently, his cats gather at the front door at midnight and wait for something while looking at the door. On August 26, 2017, Adam Ellis posted screenshots of calls that he had received from a ‘No Called Id’ on his Twitter, he picked one of the calls thinking it to be from a telemarketer but instead heard “a peculiar electrical static sound” which his monitor picks up from his apartment. The static sound was followed by a “small voice whispering hello.” Read his tweets below.

    Calls from an Unknown number

    No caller id

    Maybe a telemarketer

    Nope, definitely not a telemarketer

    The static heard was familiar

    The silence is eerie

    The greeting did not bring solace

    The ‘hello’ was not a greeting

    Barely a whisper

    Scared stiff?

    Too scared to sleep

    Maybe there are logical explanations

    But three weeks is a long time

    So writing down every incident

    Adam Ellis shared another Twitter thread where things got a lot weirder. He planned on going on a trip to Japan and bought a pet monitoring camera to keep an eye on his cats while he is overseas. He thought that if he left the apartment ‘David’ would probably lose track as he did when Adam Ellis shifted apartments. However, he got alerts of two absolutely eerie and creepy movements on his camera.

    The Green Chair is definitely not right

    Get rid of it

    Moving to Japan might be a good idea

    Fleeing from a ghost


    Bought pet monitoring camera

    David is not amused though

    A nanny cam

    Screenshot from the camera

    Testing it out

    The cats behaved normally

    The app detected motion

    What was that?

    Watch the chair

    No wind in the house

    Hold still, my heart

    Another activity

    Whoa, that is something

    Did not see that coming

    The little turtle shell

    Back home to a quiet evening

    The chair is back in the hall

    Keeping fingers crossed

    Where did the blue chair go?

    Thank God, the blue chair is still there

    A trick of the light?

    Yes, he is still alive

    Adam Ellis has definitely spooked the people on the internet with his ghostly roommate. Ellis could be making this stuff up as he is a storyteller if you go by his Twitter bio and the entire Twitter thread series could be a really cool story. However, if it is not and if it’s real then why is Adam Ellis not moving out? I’m sure a lot of us will do just that, that too in a hurry.