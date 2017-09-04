Adam Ellis’s Ghost Story On Twitter Just Got Spookier (Watch Video)
If you’re a person who gets easily spooked or gets nightmares easily then it is better that you don’t read any further because the following Twitter thread is genuinely creepy and will definitely send a shiver down your spine. New York based illustrator and author Adam Ellis has become a pretty well-known man on social media as he has been tweeting about some paranormal activity that he has been experiencing at his apartment for some time now. However, things took a dramatic and creepy turn a few days back when he found out a few more ghostly activities in his apartment. His exhaustive Twitter thread on being haunted by the ghost of a little boy named David with a curiously misshapen head went viral last month. The good news is that Adam Ellis is still alive and kicking although a little afraid and spooked, but the bad news is that the alleged ghost has made a reappearance.
Adam Ellis shared tweets on a Twitter thread of the recent paranormal activities that he captured on his monitor in his apartment and we must say the footage is really creepy. He has shared video footage and screenshots for the paranormal activities that he encounters in his apartment. Apparently, his cats gather at the front door at midnight and wait for something while looking at the door. On August 26, 2017, Adam Ellis posted screenshots of calls that he had received from a ‘No Called Id’ on his Twitter, he picked one of the calls thinking it to be from a telemarketer but instead heard “a peculiar electrical static sound” which his monitor picks up from his apartment. The static sound was followed by a “small voice whispering hello.” Read his tweets below.
Calls from an Unknown number
Shortly after the usual cat stuff, around 10:30 or so, I start getting phone calls from an unmarked number.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
No caller id
My entire call history for the past week looks like this. You’ll notice that I answered once, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nozoMffWHs
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Maybe a telemarketer
Since this has been happening for days on end, I thought it might be an automated telemarketer or something.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Nope, definitely not a telemarketer
Usually if it’s an automated thing, if you answer once, they quit calling. So I picked up.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
The static heard was familiar
Instead, what I heard on the other end was a peculiar electrical static sound, very similar the the static my sleep app picks up at night.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
The silence is eerie
I kept listening. I heard what I thought was breathing, but it was so faint I can’t be sure. My heart was racing, so it was hard to hear.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
The greeting did not bring solace
Then, just as I was about to hang up, I heard a very small voice whisper, “hello.”
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
The ‘hello’ was not a greeting
Something about the way they said hello freaked me out. It wasn’t a question, or a greeting.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Barely a whisper
Just, “hello.” A flat statement. So quiet I could barely hear it.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Scared stiff?
I panicked and hung up. I didn’t know what else to do. I closed all the curtains in my apartment and turned on every single light.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Too scared to sleep
I watched TV until dawn because I was too scared to go to sleep. I sort of feel like I’m losing my mind.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Maybe there are logical explanations
If I look at each individual incident on its own, there are perfectly logical explanations for everything.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
But three weeks is a long time
But after three weeks of weird shit happening, I don’t know how to make sense of it all.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
So writing down every incident
The only thing I feel like I can do right now is write everything down. So that’s what I’m doing. And that’s what I’ll keep doing.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Adam Ellis shared another Twitter thread where things got a lot weirder. He planned on going on a trip to Japan and bought a pet monitoring camera to keep an eye on his cats while he is overseas. He thought that if he left the apartment ‘David’ would probably lose track as he did when Adam Ellis shifted apartments. However, he got alerts of two absolutely eerie and creepy movements on his camera.
The Green Chair is definitely not right
So, I moved the green chair out of the bedroom weeks ago. It’s been in various parts of the living room ever since. (thread) pic.twitter.com/aqq5RTjiRj
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Get rid of it
I should probably get rid of it, but I’m not sure that would have any effect.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Moving to Japan might be a good idea
Also, I’m going on vacation to Japan in 3 weeks, & I keep thinking if I can make it to my trip, this will all end, as dumb as that sounds.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Fleeing from a ghost
David lost track of me once when I moved, so maybe if he believes I’ve left the apartment again, he’ll leave me alone.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Bought pet monitoring camera
Anyway, last week I bough a pet monitoring camera so I can keep an eye on the cats while I’m overseas.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
David is not amused though
It’s basically a nanny cam that connects to the wifi, so you can check in whenever you want. It runs 24/7.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
A nanny cam
It’s basically a nanny cam that connects to the wifi, so you can check in whenever you want. It runs 24/7.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Screenshot from the camera
It also alerts you to sound and movement via an app. (I blacked out the company, since I doubt they want to be associated with ghosts) pic.twitter.com/sp4ZwFHDp6
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Testing it out
In any event, I decided to test it out this weekend. I was away from home one night, so I set up the camera before I left.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
The cats behaved normally
My phone pinged periodically through the evening, alerting me to the cats running around and playing. Normal stuff.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
The app detected motion
Then, around 11, it alerted me again that it detected motion, but when I checked the feed of my apartment, I didn’t see anything.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
What was that?
So I watched the feed again. Still nothing. I watched it a third time, and finally noticed something.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Watch the chair
Watch the chair. pic.twitter.com/jXtIxpkVxD
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
No wind in the house
I knew it couldn’t be the wind, because I haven’t had the windows open at all this summer (I have AC and like to keep it chilly).
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Hold still, my heart
It was unnerving, but there wasn’t anything I could do about it right then, so I flipped my phone off and tried not to panic.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Another activity
About half an hour later, I got another motion alert.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Whoa, that is something
Here’s the feed of that alert. pic.twitter.com/6FHmUyIRBx
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Did not see that coming
If you missed it the first time (like me) look above the shelf. It’s a little turtle shell that I hung on the wall.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
The little turtle shell
Yes, I know it’s weird to own a turtle shell, but my family lives in Montana and I picked it up last year at a native trading post. pic.twitter.com/9rECEv7iYh
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Back home to a quiet evening
Since I’ve been back home, I’ve been too nervous to turn the camera back on, and today has been pretty quiet.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
The chair is back in the hall
That said, I feel really uneasy. I put the chair in the hall.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Keeping fingers crossed
I hope nothing else happens tonight.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Where did the blue chair go?
Wait, wtf. Someone just pointed out that one of the blue chair in the background disappears in the second video. pic.twitter.com/mhlslwwzlV
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Thank God, the blue chair is still there
I just went and checked and the blue chair is back where it’s supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/8Z1R14ipiG
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
A trick of the light?
Wait, now people are pointing out the chair is still there, it’s just the lighting. This is too much. I’m taking a xanax and going to bed.
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
Yes, he is still alive
For everyone asking—yes, I’m alive! I’m just not home much during the week. I promise I’ll keep you all updated should anything happen!
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 31, 2017
Adam Ellis has definitely spooked the people on the internet with his ghostly roommate. Ellis could be making this stuff up as he is a storyteller if you go by his Twitter bio and the entire Twitter thread series could be a really cool story. However, if it is not and if it’s real then why is Adam Ellis not moving out? I’m sure a lot of us will do just that, that too in a hurry.