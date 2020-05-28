Madhav Shep, 30, has a straightforward answer to those wondering if the migrant workers will come back to the cities once the threat around coronavirus subsides. "We have no choice," he says. "There is little work back home. Why do you think so many of us left our villages and moved to cities in the first place?"

Shep hails from Ambejogai in Maharashtra's Beed district. Beed is part of the agrarian region of Marathwada, which accounted for 34 percent of nearly 12,000 farm suicides in the state between 2015 and 2018. "I do not have farmland of my own," he says. "I would depend on farmers in and around Ambejogai for employment."

However, because of the mismatch between investment and returns, the farmers are not able to make a profit out of their crops. Further, the weather is getting increasingly erratic with climate change, leading to hailstorms and cloudbursts rupturing miles of farmlands in minutes. Therefore, struggling farmers have found it difficult to employ landless agricultural labourers like Shep the way they used to.

Shep worked as an agricultural labourer in Ambejogai up until two years ago. Eventually, he gave up and migrated to Pune. "I have a wife and two kids," he says. "I could not depend on sporadic wages in villages to feed my family."

In Pune, he did odd painting jobs in the city before lockdown, making Rs 12,000 a month. "It is not much, but the income is at least consistent," says Shep. "I got back home from Pune because the work stopped after lockdown. But I would have to go back once everything gets back to normal."

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on 24 March, migrants have made desperate attempts to return home. Mumbai and Pune, which have a large population of these workers, have witnessed harrowing scenes of hardship.

Besides, there is a huge amount of intra-state migration too, where people, particularly from the poorer agrarian regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha, migrate to urban centres in Maharashtra for labour work.

Bachchu Kadu, farm leader, and currently Minister of State, Labour Department, says around 10,000-12,000 people from every rural constituency migrate to urban centres in the state. There are 144 rural constituencies in Maharashtra, meaning at least 15-17 lakh people migrate within the state. "There is no profit in farming," he says. "That compels people to seek employment in cities."

Since lockdown, though, they have all desperately tried to get away from the cities to their villages. Savita Jadhav, 32, from Vidarbha's Washim district, had to walk for 14 hours with her three-year-old daughter in her arms just to reach the point from where the state had organised buses for the migrant workers in Thane. She worked at construction sites before lockdown. "The contractor that usually employs us switched off his phone," she says. "We were reduced to seeking meals from well-meaning people during the lockdown."

Several observers, pointing at how the lockdown has robbed the workers of their dignity where they had to depend on charity for even one meal a day, speculated whether the workers would ever come back to the cities. However, interactions with several of them who are currently in their villages indicate they would return, for they have little choice.

Shep returned to Ambejogai on his Scooty with the family on 10 May. He completed the 350-kilometre journey in 13 hours and then spent the next 14 days outside the village in a makeshift hut at a farm. "The sarpanch told us we had to quarantine ourselves," he said. "We got in the village after we completed the 14-day period."

The villages receiving residents returning from Mumbai or Pune are following strict protocols to avoid the spread of coronavirus into the vast expanse of rural Maharashtra. The Zila Parishad schools have been converted into quarantine centres. The village sarpanches have been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the people returning to his or her village are quarantined before they mix with others.

However, the health infrastructure across rural India is abysmal. And Maharashtra is no exception. Shep says everyone in Ambejogai is aware that the district hospital in Beed would be overwhelmed if the cases of coronavirus rise here. "That makes us feel more paranoid," he says. "I sneezed the other day, and suddenly I got conscious."

