Actress Shilpa Shetty performs Yoga at Gateway of India in Mumbai #YogaDay
Bollywood diva and Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty joined the celebrations of fifth Yoga Day in Mumbai as she performed the ancient exercises at the Gateway Of India. The actress has always been very encouraging when he comes to Yoga and keeps spreading awareness about it through various platforms. The actress makes sure that she inspires people with her lifestyle and preaches that everyone should incorporate Yoga in their daily life.