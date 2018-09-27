Actress Disha Patani set to be part of 2nd Saksham Pedal Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani is all set to pedal at the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, Indias premier cyclothon, scheduled to be held on October 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Promoted by PCRA and DO IT Sports Management, under the technical expertise of Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Saksham Pedal Delhi is expected to have over 6000 participants across four categories -- Elite Race, Amateur Race, Open and Green Ride.

With a whopping prize money of Rs 10 lakh, the event will see participation from Indian athletes and amateur riders while 10 lucky participants in the Green Ride category will stand a chance to win bicycles on event day.

Speaking at the announcement, Disha Patani said: "It's fantastic that PCRA and DO IT Sports Management are leveraging its popularity and addressing the importance of health, environment and fuel conservation through cycling which is also today the fastest growing recreational activity in India."

"Cycling was a big part of my childhood and it has continued to be a sport that I indulge in. I am very excited to be a part of India's premier cyclothon and I am looking forward to cycling with the people of Delhi-NCR," she added.

Commenting on the event, Radha Kapoor, founder and executive director, DO IT Sports Management said: "We're proud to have Disha Patani with us for the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi. She is a youth icon in many ways and a fitness symbol."

"We are confident that her association with us will go a long way in promoting cycling as a healthy, environment friendly and viable lifestyle in the country," she added.

