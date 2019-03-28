Actor Vivek Oberoi, his lawyer appear before EC over PM Modi's biopic

Actor Vivek Oberoi along with his lawyer appeared before Election Commission of India on Thursday regarding the release of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'. While speaking to ANI Vivek Oberoi's lawyer Hitesh Jain said, "We have filed our detailed response to the show cause notice received from the Election Commission. We have submitted that biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' is not in violation of model code of conduct." Earlier, a delegation of the Congress and the CPI(M) met Election Commission officials and demanded that release of the film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be deferred, claiming it to be a 'Propaganda Material' and the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).