Actor Ranveer Singh shares new still from sports saga '83'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently wowed audiences with his remarkable rapping skills in 'Gully Boy', is all set to take moviegoers by storm with his upcoming film '83', which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the film. He has been undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of his character of a cricketer. The actor recently shared a glimpse from the training camp, set up in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on his Instagram. He captioned it as, "Top of the world #HimachalPradesh @83thefilm." Few days back, Ranveer had shared pictures with Kapil Dev from the training camp. Ranveer and the other cast members are in Dharamshala to continue with their cricket training. The film will go on floors on May 15. Earlier, Ranveer had shared a picture on his Instagram account in which he can be seen training with cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 team. Apart from Ranveer, '83' also features Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin and Sahil Khattar as the men in blue. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.