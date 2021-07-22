Actor Priyamani's Marriage to Mustafa Raj Invalid, Alleges His First Wife

The Family Man actor Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj is invalid, alleged Raj's first wife Ayesha. Ayesha claimed she is still married to Mustafa. Mustafa and Ayesha separated in 2013, and he married Priyamani in 2017.

Ayesha told The Times of India, "Mustafa is still married to me and his marriage with Priyamani is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor."

When asked as to why she has spoken up after so many years Ayesha said, "As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

Ayesha and Mustafa have two children. Responding to the allegations Mustafa said it's an attempt at extortion, as he is providing child support.

"The charges against me are false. I am paying for the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is trying to extort money from me", he told The Times of India. He also asked why she waited so long to press charges, which include domestic violence.

Priyamani became known to audiences across the country after Amazon Prime Video's web show The Family Man. Prior to that, she had appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She has been awarded a National Film Award.

