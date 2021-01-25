'Actor Prasenjit Chatterjee's Portrait' Unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose? Mahua Moitra Hits Out at Government, Says 'God Save India'

New Delhi, January 25: Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations on January 23. However, he has been drawing criticism over the portrait's resemblance to the actor who played Bose's character in the movie about Netaji. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose 125th Birth Anniversary: Govt Decides To Celebrate Jayanti of the Iconic Leader As ‘Parakram Diwas’ on January 23.

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra hit out at Kovind for unveiling the portrait of actor Prasenjit Chatterjee in the name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal MP wrote, "After donating ₹5 lakhs to the Ram temple the President honours Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him in biopic God Save India (because this government certainly can’t)."

The portrait has striking resemblance to Prasenjit Chatterjee who played the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 2019 movie called Gumnaami. The Srijit Mukherjee directorial revolved around the controversial death of Netaji in 1945 airplane crash and his alleged life as Gumnaami Baba after post the incident. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Kolkata to Take Part in Freedom Fighter's Birth Anniversary Celebrations.

The 125th birth anniversary on Netaji Subash Chadra Bose was celebrated all over the country on January 23, 2021. The Narendra Modi announced the day to be celebrated as 'Parakram Divas' to honour the late freedom fighter.