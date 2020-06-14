Actor Payal Rohatgi's outburst against Safoora Zargar typifies right wing obsession with Muslim sexuality

On 5 June, Payal Rohatgi, the Indian TV actor who identifies herself as a "proud Hindu", shared a video in which Safoora Zargar " the Jamia Millia Islamia student currently in jail on charges of conspiracy to instigate the February riots in New Delhi " was seen delivering a fiery speech during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Ram Ram ji, maybe she had sex after this video to remove her frustration and she got pregnant," tweeted Rohatgi, adding, "#SafooraZargar is a terrorist."

In another tweet, she asked: "Were medical shops not providing condoms?" "Oops for Muslim women there is no concept of condom, so when they produce kids like a dozen [sic], what's the problem if one is born in jail, but this k***ya will do victim drama," Rohatgi wrote.

The actor's Twitter timeline is replete with comments on the sex lives of Muslim women, including Zaira Wasim, the former Bollywood actor who quit the film industry citing religious reasons.

.@twitter @jack is this your standard for a blue tick, this vile woman has crossed all the limits of decency, will you allow her to use your platform for such hate and shit? Please suspend @Payal_Rohatgi's account @TwitterSafety @TwitterIndia #SuspendPayalRahtogi pic.twitter.com/AxzgAExifL " Nabiya Khan | ÙØ¨ÛÛ Ø®Ø§Ù (@NabiyaKhan11) June 7, 2020

In the age of the IT cell, the Hindu right-wing discourse around the sexuality and sex lives of Muslim men and women, has acquired a particular tone and tenor: Muslim women are backward and hence they "understand very little about sex", but the men of the same community are near savage and perverted, always in the quest to entice and entrap Hindu women.

In December 2005, much before "Love Jihad" " the alleged conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women and convert them to Islam " entered the mainstream lexicon, the Meerut Police raided the city's Gandhi Park, rounding up couples, including married ones. "Operation Majnu" was filmed by TV crews who had been informed by the police in advance.

Three years later, in writer-filmmaker Paromita Vohra's documentary, Morality TV Aur Loving Jehad: Ek Manohar Kahani, Sandeep Pahal, then a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activist, was seen underscoring the "perennial Hindu-Muslim conflict" in the communally sensitive city of Meerut and saying, "It's their (Muslims') hidden agenda".

"You'll see, in 99.5 percent of the cases, it will be a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy," he said, adding, "They would wear vermilion on their foreheads, tie the red thread to their wrist and keep Hindu names." Pahal then said it was considered a kind of "Jihad", just as there was "terrorism jihad to kill Hindus and non-believers, this is loving jihad".

Charu Gupta, associate professor at the University of Delhi's Department of History, says there is a qualitative shift in the Hindu right-wing's rhetoric vis-a-vis Muslim women after the latter challenged the "meek" caricature of themselves through the very-well organised anti-CAA-NRC demonstrations in Shaheen Bagh and other parts of India.

"What is perceived of the Muslim male is now being extended to the body of the Muslim woman," Gupta says. "The anti-CAA protests revealed that a Muslim woman is not going to be won over so easily."

"For the right-wing, the Muslim woman was meek, less educated, less outgoing than the Hindu woman, and then there was this argument that Islam suppresses women, but the Shaheen Bagh protest brought [out] a different dimension," says Gupta, whose work explores caste, gender and feminism, modern Indian history, and masculinities.

These women cannot easily be accused of violence or for that matter can't be related to a terrorist figure, she noted. "A terrorist figure is largely a male figure. And then here's a woman who wears her identity on her sleeve, is also a nationalist in abiding by the Constitution, so it becomes difficult for them to tackle."

Shadab Bano, assistant professor in History, Women's College, Aligarh Muslim University, says when Muslim woman challenged the Hindu right's pre-conceived notions, the latter didn't know how to deal with it, and therefore the only way "to demonise Muslim women was through their sexuality".

She sees this as the primary reason why right wing trolls question the character of Muslim women.

