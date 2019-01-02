Actor Martyn Ford loves fame as 'scariest man on planet'

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) At 6 feet 8 inches, bulky and heavily tattooed British bodybuilder and actor Martyn Ford, who has featured in films like "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" and "Undisputed 4", is dubbed the scariest man on the planet. While he loves that fame, he says there's a humble and entertaining side to him too.

"I love that fame," Ford said and laughed when asked about his thoughts on being called "scariest"."Apart from the scariest man on the planet, I am often addressed as the most humble and entertaining man as well. I enjoy the fame and name given to me. People do not get scared standing in front of me but they get excited when their adrenaline shoots," he said in an email interview to IANS.

Ford is looking forward to his India visit later this month for the sixth edition of BodyPower Expo in Mumbai from January 11-13. "This is my second visit to India and I am really excited to meet my Indian family once again," added the mixed martial arts star, who promises some "mega surprises".

He is happy to see the world taking fitness more seriously.

"I have travelled the globe and still travelling and exploring the insights of the global fitness industry, I must say India is a huge market on the globe for business and so as for new opportunities.

"I have observed a tremendous growth in the number of individuals taking up fitness as their primary career, either becoming a fitness athlete/coach/nutritionist/powerlifter/ cross fitter.

His own transition from being an athlete to an actor has been rather interesting.

"This will sound awkward, but I always wanted to be a professional cricketer. Due to a troublesome injury, I suffered a glandular fever that cost me around 9-12 months to recover during my peak vital career.

"Unfortunately, I had to give up on my career and started finding a new focus for my hunger. I decided to frame my personality in such a way that it should look massive and should give a feeling of fear whenever I stand in front of everyone or anyone see my picture.

"Today, a massive number of people look upto me as an inspiration and motivation. I play a very big role in those people's lives. That's my responsibility -- to rise and help others rise."

--IANS

rb/sed