Actor Dilip Tahil remembers ad guru Alyque Padamsee

Veteran actor Dilip Tahil paid a heartfelt tribute to later ad guru Alyque Padamsee on Saturday. He remembered his connection with the late ad filmmaker. He said, "Padamsee will always remain an iconic figure in not just in Bombay but in all of India for his huge contribution to the theatre. My connection goes back with him when I was 14. I worked with him in many plays and he gave me good roles." Alyque Padamsee died at the age of 90 in Mumbai. He was a Padma Shri awardee.