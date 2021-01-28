Actor Deep Sidhu, Accused of Instigating Protesters to Storm Red Fort, Named in FIR

The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort violence, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi Police has registered the case at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other legislations.

Provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Arms Act have been added in the FIR. The police has invoked IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder), they said.

The Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). While the order does not mention the reason behind the closure, it refers to earlier orders of January 6 and January 18 whereby the iconic monument was closed from January 19 to January 22 due to a bird flu alert.

The national capital on Tuesday witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws. Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They also hoisted flags on the domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument at which national tricolour is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Following the violence, two farmer unions withdrew from the protests on Wednesday. The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), which had publicly denounced the Republic Day violence, pulled out of the ongoing protests against the three contentious farm laws that the farmers claim will benefit only big corporates and not growers.

We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from this protest right away,” ANI quoted RKMS national convener VM Singh as saying.

Singh also blamed BKU’s Rakesh Tikait for pressuring the farmers to take a different route than the one designated for the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh said he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor parade, adding his union was ending its protest being staged at the Chilla border.