Activists up in arms against Bangla NTPC power plant near Sundarbans

Khulna (Bangladesh), April 29 (IANS) A diesel ferry cuts through the Poshur river -- the lifeline of Sundarbans -- with travellers watching its heavily industrialised bank, which is rapidly increasing at the cost of worlds largest contiguous mangrove forest.

Activists are looking with a wary eye at the upcoming 1,320 MW coal-based power project being set up by India's NTPC, a mere 14 km north of the Sundarban Reserve Forests and four kilometres from the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA), which they say would pose a threat to the wildlife and dependent communities.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal in Khulna division is being constructed in an area of over 1,832 acres on the eastern bank of Poshur. In August 2010, a pact was signed between India and Bangladesh to set up the project.

While journalists and protestors are not allowed near the project, a small group of visiting journalists from India could see for themselves the massive erosion, waterless canals, huge waterway traffic, oil spills and major infrastructure coming up along the river.

Some 10 km before the busy Mongla Port is a broad 5.5 km-long road west of the Mongla-Khulna highway that goes to the project site. Around this road there were some 5,000 families which were displaced, we are told.

Sushanto Das, one of the land owners in Bagerhat district, lost over 33 acres of land. "My house was burned down by the local goon with support of the local Member of Parliament. I approached the court. Now they don't even allow us to protest at the site," he told IANS from his residence in Ranjitpur, a town between Khulna and Sunderbans.

At places, the river, along this special economic zone, has become much broader because of excessive erosion of its banks. Ferrymen say that because of this, the Poshur is becoming more aggressive. The western bank, where forest communities dwell and ECA begins, is also being industrialised.

A 2016 joint report by the governments of India and Bangladesh -- and supported by the world bank -- on the status of tigers in the Sundarbans, a copy of which is with IANS, criticised this coal-fired project, saying it would further "exacerbate the problem" of climate change, pollution and tiger conservation. As per official count, Sundarbans had 180 tigers in 2015. Now, those in the area are under threat.

The report, which labels vessels plying on the Poshur as "mobile bombs", reminds everyone of the December 2014 incident when 358,000 litres of oil spilled into the Sela.

Spread across 10,000 sq km -- of which 62 per cent is in Bangladesh -- the Sundarbans, lying in the delta of the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers on the Bay of Bengal, were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997. For Bangladesh, it accounts for 44 per cent of its forest area, generating 50 percent of the forest revenue from tourism, fishery and the sale of honey.

A wetland of global importance, the ecosystem saves the inlands from cyclones, stabilises sediments and makes the region a nursery of major fisheries, playing a key role in food security.

"All this stands threatened. The power plant is located to make best use of the river but existing power industries are already discharging effluents into the river and ash in the atmosphere," Dr Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, Professor Environment Science at Khulna University, told IANS, warning of a micro-climate change altering different patches of the Sundarbans.

With warming of water, Chowdhury observed that soil quality had dropped and salinity in the area had increased over time, threatening its flora and fauna. "The government doesn't check how natural resources are being overexploited. The DoE (Department of Environment) gives licence to industries under pressure," Chowdhury said.

UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a global organisation, have already raised an alarm over the Rampal project. "There is only one Sundarbans in the world, once destroyed, no amount of money could replicate it," he said.

The $1.6 billion power project is controlled by Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL), a 2012 private venture comprising India's NTPC and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is constructing the plant which is scheduled to start operations in 2019.

