Activist from Gilgit Baltistan demand representation in Indian Parliament

The Government of India's decision of repealing Article 370 of Indian constitution and bifurcating the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been hailed by political activists of Gilgit Baltistan. They now demand wants India to give representation to the people of Gilgit Baltistan, who have lost their identity under Pakistani occupation. Senge Hasnan Sering, who has been living in United States says that Gilgit Baltistan is legal part of India and it should be recognized accordingly. He even wants reserved seats for the people of Gilgit Baltistan in Indian Parliament.