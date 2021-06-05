Active Covid Cases Drop Below 20,000 in UP; 1,092 Fresh Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours

The decline in fresh Corona cases continues in Uttar Pradesh as the State reported 1,092 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases also dropped below 20,000 and stood at 19,438, which is quite less than what the State was witnessing during its peak.

“Uttar Pradesh reported a steep decline in fresh cases for the 36th consecutive day. Merely, 1,092 fresh cases of Covid-19 were identified in the last 24 hours. The decline has been over 94 per cent since the peak of 3.10 lakh cases recorded on April 30,” stated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a high-level meeting.

As many as 3,09,017 samples tested for the novel Coronavirus, using both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests, in the State on Friday. Standing on the number one position in testing, Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 5,10,32,967 samples for Covid-19 to date. In the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate in the State was only 0.3 per cent.

A total of 4,346 patients were discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh after recovering from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In this way, till now a total of 16,56,763 people of the State have become free from Covid-19.

At the same time, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has increased to 97.6 per cent even much higher than the national recovery rate.

The positivity rate has come down to 0.3 per cent and has been lower than 1 per cent for over a complete week now.

“According to the latest situation, the total number of active cases in Bulandshahr and Bareilly districts has come down to 600. In total 67 districts of the State, the number of active cases is below the 600-mark. Looking at the current recovery pace, it is expected that by Monday the active caseload might come below 600 in four to five districts,” said the CM.

