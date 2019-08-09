Action was taken by Pakistan unilaterally: MEA on Samjhauta and Thar Express
Reacting on cancelation and suspension of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains by Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs said, "The action was taken by Pakistan unilaterally." "This has been done without consulting us (India).We will urged to them to reconsider their decision," said MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Pakistan suspended services of inter-country express trains over revoking of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.