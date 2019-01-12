Action was taken only on basis of CVC report: Mallikarjun Kharge on Alok Verma

Alok Verma was ousted from his charge as the Director of Central Bureau of Investigation following a high-level meeting at PMO, comprising of PM Modi, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India (CJI) nominated Justice Sikri. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the action was taken against Alok Verma only on the basis of report by Central Vigilance Commission. "Director was removed. Even after calling a meeting, all documents weren't presented before committee. Action was taken only on basis of CVC report. It didn't include Justice Patnaik's report", said Kharge.