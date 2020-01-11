Will take action if Parliament wants it: Army Chief on PoK

While addressing at the Indian Army annual briefing in the national capital on Jan 11, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane talked on if PoK can be part of India as stated by political leadership stated that entire J-K is part of India, and if orders are given to take back PoK, appropriate actions will be taken. "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J-K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," said Army Chief.