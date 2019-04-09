Action against Pakistan was not 'Hot Pursuit': Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India's surgical strikes and airstrike across the Line of Control (LoC) were not in line with former home minister Lal Krishna Advani's strategy on 'hot pursuit' against terrorist. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Singh said, "It is not about hot pursuit or cold pursuit. We only targeted the terror camps while carrying out the strikes in Pakistan. We did not attack innocent civilians during the strikes. Beside, the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan were also preserved."When asked if the BJP is ignoring LK Advani by not taking him in confidence over the airstrike, Home Minister said, "Advani ji is a well-informed man. He knows everything about the prevailing situation in our country. He will forever remain our source of inspiration."