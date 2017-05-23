'I take acting tips from Ahan, he inspires me', says proud daddy Suniel Shetty

Well, there would be many who draw inspiration from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty but do you know who his inspiration is? His son Ahan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Sajid Nadiadwala production. The 55-year-old actor recently said he takes tips from his son and gets inspired by his dedication. After Athiya Shetty, now Ahan is all set to make the Shetty family proud. The 'Hera Pheri', actor, who is also the brand ambassador of Insecticides (India) Limited, on Tuesday launched a revolutionary bio product KayaKalp here in the national capital.