We Act Whenever 'Tongas' Hamper Traffic Flow: Delhi Police to HC

The Delhi High Court has been informed by the Delhi Police that horse-driven carts or gigs are seldom found within major areas of the national capital and action is taken if they are found hampering traffic flow.

In its affidavit filed through advocate Mayank Bamniyal before Justice Najmi Waziri, the Delhi Police said that in case any 'tongas' are found disrupting traffic flow on roads, necessary action to restrict their movements or removal from the roads has been taken from time to time.

"... upon any request received by the respondents (Delhi Police) from the MCD, it shall provide all necessary support and force for implementation of the ban on plying of tonga(s) as per Municipal Corporation of Delhi resolution," the affidavit said.

The affidavit was filed in connection with a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to seek implementation of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 and National Action Plan for control and eradication of glanders in horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation too filed an affidavit in the court to say that the Veterinary Department took regular action against illegal plying of 'tongas' in its areas.

The SDMC said that licences to 135 buggies pulled by horses/mares for use in different ceremonies, including marriages, had been issued.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 19 next year. PETA India, in its application, had sought a direction to the Delhi government to test all horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in the national capital immediately.