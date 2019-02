Islamabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pledged that his government will act against any Pakistani national found involved in the suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir if India provided "actionable intelligence".

In a nationwide broadcast, Khan also said that Pakistan will have no option but to retaliate if India mounted a military strike in the wake of the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF troopers.

