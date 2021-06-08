Act Now Organizes World’s Longest Environment Online Event, Peace Is Green - Every Act Matters

Non-Stop-24hrs to Celebrate World Environment Day 5 June 2021 Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India On the occasion of World Environment Day and launch of “Decade of Restoration” by United Nations Environment Programme, Act Now, an Indian NGO, working for environmental awareness and climate action, organized a unique 24-hour event, “Peace Is Green-Every Act Matters”, the longest environment online event in the world.

Tim Christophersen, Head, United Nations Environment Programme, Climate Branch inaugurated the event, along with Dr Bishwajit Saha, Director of Central Board of Secondary Education, Govt of India. “It is no longer enough just to protect what we have, we have to go beyond that and restore, not only to halt the loss of biodiversity, but also to meet the Paris Agreement ’s climate targets,” Tim said. Founder of Act Now, Rajiv K Shrivastava, informed that Act Now is proactively working hand-in-hand with UNEP in the movement called #GenerationRestoration towards the goal of ecosystem restoration. “For us sustainable development means environmental, economic, social and cultural well-being for today and tomorrow,” he said. Act Now launched a magazine on this occasion to highlight climate actions by individuals and organizations. JK Singh, host, expressed the hope that increased participation of youth in climate action will have a decisive impact.

Apart from experts from wildlife, forest, mountain, coastal and blue economy, environmental and climate activists, youth voices, educators, students, the thinkers and the doers, from over 70 countries joined the event. Speakers included Nigel Topping, UN COP26 High Level Climate Champion, Peter Hillary, mountaineer and son of legendary Edmund Hillary, Niall Maccan, National Geographic Explorer, Dr Ash Pachaury, Co-Founder, The POP Movement, and son of Nobel peace prize winner Dr Rajendra Pachaury, Bittu Sahgal, Founder, Sanctuary Asia magazine, Mika Vanhanen, Founder, Environment Online, youth activist, Ridhima Pandey, Misimi Isimi, Felix Finkbeiner, Padmashree Dancer, Pratibha Prahlad, Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth 2020, Nicole Faria, Miss Earth 2010, Jordan Sanchez, Poetess and voice behind UNEP launch video, #Reimagine #Restore #Recreate, and Sirpa Pietikäinen, Member of European Parliament.

Hosted by Rajiv K Shrivastava, JK Singh, youth climate activist, Paavani, Ronny Anthony, Nayer Iqbal, and Nikhil Anand, the event was co-organized by Brookfield International School, Environment Online, Finland Treebuddy.Earth, Finland and Glamanand.

Event Page: http://actnow.org.in/peace-is-green-2021.html Website: www.actnow.org.in To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Tim Christophersen, UNEP inaugurates Magazine, Rajiv K Shrivastava, JK SIngh, Paavani, Nayer Iqbal, Rony Anthony and MIka Vanhanen in frame PWR PWR