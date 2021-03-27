ACKO Expresses Gratitude to Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police by Donating Safety Jackets

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As a gesture of gratitude and support for the dedicated work of the MH highway traffic police, digital insurance company ACKO in collaboration with Yashlok Welfare Foundation, donated reflective jackets to meet their needs for protective wear.

ACKO actively participated in the road safety awareness drive initiated by the Highway Traffic Police Maharashtra, as part of the ‘Road Safety Awareness Month’ that was observed throughout the country earlier this year. A campaign was organised to initiate awareness about the number of road-accidents, their causes and their prevention as well as the importance of following traffic rules.

In continuation with the road safety awareness campaign, ACKO Insurance has donated 3,000 reflective jackets to the Highway Traffic Police of Maharashtra. This initiative by ACKO carries forward the theme 'Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha' of the National Road Safety Month and the jackets promote relevant road safety messages that emphasize the need to make road safety a priority and encourage people to follow traffic rules. The jackets are tailor-made to the specific needs of the police, providing sufficient protection from the elements and the reflective clothing also makes the wearer more visible and protects them from any potential threat to their safety.

The jackets were handed over in a special event held at the Traffic police Headquarters in Fort, Mumbai, on 24th March 2021. The Addl. Director General of Police (Traffic) Maharashtra, Dr. B. K. Upadhyay (IPS), in presence of Sunita Thakare (IPS) Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) and Digambar Pradhan (IPS) Superintendent of Police (Thane) of Highway Traffic Police, Maharashtra, distributed the jackets to the officers and expressed their appreciation of the policemen’s role as frontline workers, essential for the enforcement of road safety norms.

ACKO has collaborated with Yashlok Welfare Foundation, an NGO which works with the marginalized sections of the society that have faced extreme loss of livelihood and income due to COVID-19. This endeavor to provide reflective clothing to the Maharashtra Highway Police Department resulted in the direct employment of 35 individuals. The foundation worked with a disabled woman entrepreneur and trained and employed 20 underprivileged women and 15 youth who had lost their jobs during COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

Speaking about the initiative, Varun Dua, Founder & CEO, ACKO General Insurance, said, “ACKO is honored to show our appreciation for the tireless and heroic work of the highway police to keep the people of the country safe on roads and highways. Road Safety should be everybody’s priority and I think the simplest thing to do is to follow traffic rules. This initiative is also very close to our heart because partnering with Yashlok Welfare Foundation helped create and facilitate employment opportunities for underprivileged women and youth in these difficult times.” Addl. Director General of Police (Traffic) Maharashtra, Dr. B. K. Upadhyay (IPS) added, “We want to thank ACKO for partnering with us and supporting us by supplying essential protective wear for our officers.” About ACKO General Insurance ACKO General Insurance Ltd. is one of India’s leading digital insurance policy providers with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO’s entire process is designed to provide one of the best in class customer experience.

ACKO executes primarily through a digital platform with no offline hassles - zero paperwork from purchase, claims to renewals. ACKO’s innovative products and smart technology offerings differentiate it from the market. The company uses a direct-to-consumer approach for distributing traditional products, allowing for favourable risk selection and superior underwriting. ACKO also offers innovative and bite-sized insurance products such as rider insurance, mobile and appliance protection, ticket cancellation etc in partnership with 15+ leading players in the internet ecosystem such as Ola, Oyo, redBus, Zomato, HDB Financial Services and UrbanClap. In a short span of 18 months of operations, the company has distributed insurance policies to over 60mn unique customers.

For more information, please visit www.acko.com.

Image: ACKO Expresses Gratitude to Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police by Donating Safety Jackets PWR PWR