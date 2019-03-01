We acknowledge his bravery and professionalism: Salman Khurshid on Wg Cdr Abhinandan
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed relief over the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan on Friday. Salman said, "I think the whole country would be happy. I need not re-emphasise that we acknowledge his bravery, his professionalism as a pilot and as a representative and symbolic face of India, in the matter of protecting India's sovereignty and dignity; he is the latest among a legend of heroes who will be by word for every child every person in the country."