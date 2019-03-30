Acid attack survivor Laxmi lauds Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone for making her biopic

Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD) India Runway Week 2019 kick started on March 29 in the national capital. Poised and confident acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal walked the ramp for designer Laxmi Shriali Sood. She was the show stopper for the designer. While talking to ANI about her biopic 'Chhapaak,' she said, "I am very happy that a movie is coming on my life, never thought it would happen with me, and now it is happening." Reacting on Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone portraying her role, the acid attack survivor said, "I am so happy that Deepika Padukone is portraying my role in the movie. Good thing about this movie is that society focuses more on the cause raised by any celebrity, it increases more awareness." Expressing gratitude towards the filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and actor Deepika Padukone, Laxmi asserted, "I salute Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone for making a biopic on me." Upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' will depict the journey of courage and hope of a grave acid attack survivor 'Malti', based on Laxmi's life. The lead character is essayed by Deepika. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.