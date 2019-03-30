Acid attack survivor Laxmi appeals for gender equality in upbringing for safer society

Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD) India Runway Week 2019 kick started on March 29 in the national capital. Poised and confident acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal walked the ramp for designer Laxmi Shriali Sood. Replying to a question asked on giving a message to society, she urged to the society to respect women. "If the society has equality than women will get respect automatically," "Parents should give good upbringing; parents should end differentiation between a girl and a boy child." Ego in boy child because of differentiation is the root behind any crime. "Parents should raise boy and girl child equally for the safety of the society," she added. Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was the show stopper for designer Laxmi Shriali Sood. Laxmi has been a crusader for raising her voice for banning sale of acid.