Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal wins hearts at IFFD's India Runway Week 2019

Indian Federation for Fashion Development's (IFFD) India Runway Week 2019 kick started on Friday in the national capital. Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal sizzled on the ramp for designer Laxmi Shriali Sood. She was the show stopper for the designer. The acid attack survivor's dress was inspired by Moroccan architecture. Designer Laxmi Shriali Sood used light colors that complement every woman. The show was opened by designer Rina Dhaka, who showcased her summer wedding collection at IFFD's India Runway Week Summer 2019 for the first time. Her entire collection was a tribute to watch. Her collection had all shades of summer. The three day event will culminate on 31st March.