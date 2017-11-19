Achievers win Indian Masters Polo 2017

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Achievers defeated Delhiites Polo to clinch the YES BANK Indian Masters 2017 title at the Jaipur Polo Ground here on Sunday.

Achiever's Matthew Perry opened the scoreboard followed by a quick successive one by Uday Kalaan. Delhiites Polo, meanwhile could only bag one goal for their team until the third chukkar, with Gaurav Sahgal leading the front.

The second and third chukkars simply belonged to the Achievers, with Bhawani adding two more to the count and Matthew adding one more. The score after the third chukkar was 5-1 in favour of the Achievers.

The fourth and fifth chukkars were the nail biting rounds of the day. Delhiites Polo made a surprising comeback scoring the majority of the goals in the end chukkars.

Gaurav Sahgal scored two and Samir put in one as the Achievers could only manage one, by Matthew Perry.

In the final chukkar, Delhiites Polo almost gave a scare to the Achievers, nicking in two more goals scored by Basheer Ali and Samir Suhag. The Achievers were not able to put another goal in but came out as the winners.

Earlier on Saturday, Achievers qualified for the finals by defeating Sona Polo and Delhiites Polo edged past Jindal Panther to enter the summit clash.

--IANS

gau/bg