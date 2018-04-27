ACG-NBA Jump National Finals on May 3 & 4

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) National Finals of the ACG-NBA Jump, India's national basketball talent search programme, will take place at the NBA Academy from May 3 to 4, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Friday.

The ACG, the first official partner of the NBA Academy India, will provide 50 players from around the country with the opportunity to be selected into the NBA's elite basketball training centre at Jaypee Greens Integrated Sports Complex in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

At the end of the two-day camp, the top prospects from the ACG-NBA Jump National Finals will be identified to receive scholarships and training at The NBA Academy India.

"The ACG-NBA Jump program is a great platform for players to develop and showcase their potential," said NBA India Managing Director Yannick Colaco.

"Together with ACG, we look forward to welcoming the next class of elite prospects and providing them with world-class coaching and training to help them fulfill their potential both on and off the court."

The 2018 ACG-NBA Jump National Finals marks the culmination of a nationwide scouting program which comprised of regional clinics and an open submission that allowed players to submit video entries showcasing their basketball skills, athletic ability and attitude.

