ACET 2021 January Session Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download

The notorious murderer who preyed on 70s backpackers is the subject of a new BBC drama. Our writer recalls his bizarre meetings with a charmer and psychopathAt the beginning of The Serpent, the new BBC drama series based on the exploits of a real-life serial killer, a title page declares: “In 1997 an American TV crew tracked Charles Sobhraj down to Paris where he was living as a free man.”The ABC team were not the only ones back then to speak to Sobhraj, who was suspected of committing at least 12 murders. I too made the journey to Paris and managed to arrange an interview for the Observer with the Vietnamese-Indian Frenchman. He had just been released from jail in India, where he had spent 20 years on various charges (but not for any of the murders for which he was alleged to be responsible).Sobhraj was represented by the infamous lawyer Jacques Vergès, nicknamed the “devil’s advocate” because his roster of clients included the Nazi Klaus Barbie, Slobodan Milosevic and the renowned international terrorist Carlos the Jackal. Sobhraj wanted payment for the interview but I refused and, to my surprise, he agreed to talk.I had never been much interested in serial killers but I happened to read Richard Neville’s and Julie Clarke’s extraordinary account of the killings, The Life and Crimes of Charles Sobhraj, just before Sobhraj’s release was announced. I couldn’t quite believe that someone who had confessed to a number of the murders to Neville, and against whom there was a wealth of compelling evidence, was free to walk the streets of a European capital.The child of an affair between an Indian businessman-tailor and one of his Vietnamese shop assistants, Sobhraj (played in the BBC drama by French actor Tahar Rahim) had grown up in Saigon during the Vietnamese war of independence from France. His mother then married an occupying French soldier who, suffering from PTSD, returned to France with his young family. Sobhraj did not settle in his new home and twice stowed away on ships heading to Africa.A bright but delinquent teenager, he was irresistibly drawn to crime – car theft, street muggings, and then holding up housewives with a gun. He spent most of his adolescence in Paris in and out of youth offender facilities and then their adult version. A well-meaning prison visitor arranged work for him on the outside and also introduced him to a bourgeois young Parisian called Chantal Compagnon. They fell in love. He promised her that he was a reformed character and they got engaged, only for him to go back to prison for car theft.But like so many women who were to follow, she had fallen under his spell. When he came out they embarked on a manic crime spree across Europe and Asia. It was 1970, the beginning of the so-called hippy trail, when hordes of young people would make long, low-budget trips through southern Europe, the Middle East, India and the far east. It was an era of porous borders and lax security, when the only contact with back home were poste restante letters that might take weeks to arrive. A generation was looking to find itself by getting lost or high somewhere off the beaten track. No one took much notice of who came and went.It was in this transient milieu that Sobhraj stole from impressionable travellers. But first he was imprisoned in Greece – he escaped by swapping identities with his younger brother. Then he and Compagnon were imprisoned in Afghanistan. They had just had a daughter, who was sent back to live with Compagnon’s parents in France. Sobhraj managed to break out of prison by drugging a guard and then returned to France to kidnap his own daughter. When Compagnon finally got out, she was able to take the child and flee to America to escape Sobhraj’s destructive hold.An embittered Sobhraj upped the crime stakes. He held a flamenco dancer hostage in a New Delhi hotel while he used her room to break into a gem store on the floor below. He became a famous outlaw in India. Like Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley, he assumed different identities, using stolen passports and creating a trail of havoc wherever he went. Ripley has been described as “suave, agreeable, and utterly immoral”, and those adjectives were not out of place for Sobhraj.Certainly a young French-Canadian nurse named Marie-Andrée Leclerc was impressed when she met him travelling in India. As she would later write from her prison cell: “I swore to myself to try all means to make him love me, but little by little I became his slave.”The pair ended up in Bangkok, where he posed as a gem dealer and befriended young travellers. With an obedient Indian accomplice called Ajay Chowdhury, he murdered them in a variety of fashions, including in one case setting fire to a young Dutch couple while they were still alive. In nearly all his murders, he first disabled his victims by spiking their drinks.This, then, was the man outside whose hotel room I stood on a warm spring day in Paris in 1997. The door opened and he beckoned me in. He looked a curiously slight figure, his skin remarkably smooth, even youthful, given that he’d spent the past two decades in an Indian jail.“You must be thirsty,” he said, and held out an already opened bottle of Coke.He wore a playful but challenging smile as I politely declined his offer. It was a psychological test, the first of several that afternoon.As The Serpent shows, Bangkok in 1976 was a place where anyone with the right connections and spare cash could evade unwanted police attention. Sobhraj made sure he had those connections. So when travellers who he had met began disappearing, the Thai police didn’t bother investigating.Instead it was left to a junior Dutch diplomat looking for the missing Dutch couple, Henk Bintanja and Cornelia Hemker, who became Sobhraj’s nemesis. Herman Knippenberg now lives in New Zealand, where he keeps a large archive on Sobhraj’s crimes in his home.In The Serpent he is accurately portrayed as a dogged if novice investigator. He joins the dots and (spoiler alert) presents the information to the Thai police, who arrest Sobhraj but then, through a mixture of incompetence and complacency, allow him to escape.> We sat in a booth, the two men on either side of me. The intention was to make me feel like I was on his turf, under his controlKnippenberg’s direct manner is well captured by Billy Howle, but while Tahar Rahim’s depiction of Sobhraj gets his enigmatic detachment and quiet menace, it doesn’t catch what, in a way, are his more troubling qualities: wit and charm and a kind of playful sense of self-mythologising.In Paris he told me that “when it gets hot, I go to the kitchen”. It was like a personal motto. In stressful situations he remains calm and plausible, regardless of what lies he tells. For example, when he was cornered by police in Nepal in 1975 he assumed the identity of a Dutch teacher he had already killed in Bangkok, and was able to talk himself out of arrest.He was always studying character, alive to any signs of weakness that could be exploited. Concerned that other sections of the media might discover his hotel location, he suggested that we conduct the interview elsewhere. He called a friend, an ageing French-Vietnamese character whom he treated as a manservant-cum-bodyguard.With the pair of them I got into a small car and we drove around Paris, heading out to the suburbs beyond the Périphérique. We seemed to drive for ages, until I had no idea where we were. And then we pulled up at a cheap brasserie on some kind of industrial estate. The place was empty but, said Sobhraj, it belonged to a friend.We sat in a booth, the two men on either side of me. The intention was to make me feel like I was on his turf, under his control.“OK,” he said. “Now you can ask your questions.”In July 1976 Sobhraj was on the run in India, wanted for several murders in Thailand and two in Nepal. His first killing had been of a taxi driver in Pakistan several years before, but between October 1975 and March 1976 he is believed to have committed 11 more murders, nearly all of them young backpackers.Often with the former nurse Leclerc’s help, he drugged them, led them to believe they had contracted a tropical bug, and prevented them from leaving his apartments on the top floor of Kanit House in Bangkok.But exactly why he then killed these harmless young travellers remains a mystery. He told Neville that they were involved in drug dealing and he was working for a cartel, but this was nonsense. Knippenberg has his own theory. He told me he thought that they were killed because they rejected his criminal entreaties. He was a patriarchal figure who demanded obedience. “In resisting the overtures of Sobhraj,” he explained, “they triggered his childhood preoccupation with being rejected.”The man himself was careful not to shed any light on the matter. With the single exception of his confessions to Neville, which he later retracted, he has always held to the legal argument that, as he’d not been found guilty of any murders, it meant he hadn’t committed any murders. He even denied meeting a number of his victims when I raised their names, although there were witness statements placing them in his apartment.We went around and around the subject, and it became clear that he was more interested in portraying himself as a victim: of western imperialism, a dysfunctional childhood, racism and institutionalisation. At one moment he would lapse into philosophical musings, the next make a blackly mordant joke. He was narcissistic, amusing, teasing and, it had to be said, a psychopath.I left Paris bemused and wondering what he’d do next. Neville, who is now dead, told me from Australia that his wife was anxious that Sobhraj was at large. He didn’t seem dangerous to me, but then he didn’t seem dangerous to those he killed, either.“His is a dark and tragic story that lies between what he might have been and what he became,” said Neville. “It’s a bottomless pit. But my guess is that he’s biding his time, thinking out his next move.”A week after I published a damning profile, Sobhraj called me at the Observer office. I thought he was going to voice his anger but he just wanted my recommendation for a literary agent. It was as if it was just business, being a serial killer, just another role in the postmodern world of image management.Then I didn’t hear of him for six years, until I read that he had been arrested in Kathmandu for the murders of a Canadian called Laurent Carrière and an American Connie Jo Bronzich, who had been killed in December 1975.Of all the places to go, why did he travel to the one country where there were outstanding arrest warrants for him? Apparently he hung out every night for a couple of weeks at a casino, as if he wanted to be noticed. He told the police that he had come to make a documentary about Nepali handicrafts. He denied the murders, fed a media frenzy, and eventually went to trial. Thanks to evidence preserved and provided by his old adversary Knippenberg, he was found guilty and given a life sentence.Some years after that I read that he had been visited by a hired assassin in prison, who then attempted to murder one of his fellow inmates in debt to some bigwig on the outside. The suggestion was that Sobhraj was part of another murder plot. What was going on?In early 2013 I entered Kathmandu prison, the only journalist to get access to him after the attempted murder. He greeted me like an old friend, and told me that he wanted me to write his autobiography, as though his life was filled with achievement.I declined the offer but asked him to tell me why he’d come to Nepal. Over the course of a couple of mind-boggling hours he recounted a fantastical plot in which he said he had been working for the CIA in a ruse to trap Taliban guerrillas buying arms from the Chinese triads. So not Nepali handicrafts, after all.But by his lights, he was a victim all over again, this time of the “war against terror”, protesting that he had been callously abandoned by the Americans. The crazy thing is he did have contacts in the Taliban, through a former Islamist cellmate in Delhi, and he probably knew Chinese gangsters from his time flitting about in Hong Kong. But the rest was undoubtedly a product of his pathological imagination.In Kathmandu the prisoners run their side of the prison, where our interview took place, and the guards remain outside. He told me, as a number of criminals looked on, that he had had to issue beatings to defend himself and establish his seniority. At 67 he was still in good shape, though he seemed to have aged a lot in the time since I’d seen him, and he was particularly self-conscious about having lost his hair.But he’d acquired a third wife, an attractive 24-year-old, Nikita Biswas, the daughter of his Nepali lawyer. Biswas had already traded on her notoriety to appear on Bigg Boss, India’s equivalent of Celebrity Big Brother.She told me that she didn’t believe her husband was a killer, but I asked what she would think if she was presented with irrefutable evidence. “I would see,” she said, casually. “Everyone has good and bad sides. Even bad deeds with good intentions can be good deeds.”In one of the rooms he’d abandoned, just before the police had arrived, he had left a copy of Nietzsche’s Beyond Good and Evil. He fancied himself as a kind of streetwise intellect, a superman resisting the imperialist order.He’d also left behind a trail of broken women. Leclerc, who is played by Jenna Coleman in the BBC series, was imprisoned and died of cancer. He had taken whatever money he could get from his previous wives, one of whom remained perversely loyal. When he had been in prison in India, women threw themselves at him, and he dropped each one as the next showed her face. It seemed the more unreliable his behaviour, the more devoted they became. His first wife was once asked by an Indian journalist how she could have feelings for a killer.> The drama does a good job of recreating something of the woozy, haphazard atmosphere of the hippy trail“It’s personal,” she replied. “He’s not responsible. You can’t judge him the way you would other normal people. I don’t think he realises what he does.” If he did realise, he didn’t appear weighed down by the knowledge.The film-maker Farrukh Dhondy got to know Sobhraj in the six-year gap between his lengthy prison sentences, when Sobhraj was involved in arms dealing. He thought that, secretly, he harboured a wish to return to prison, even if once there he would spend all his time trying to get out.“He can’t deal with the outside world,” said Dhondy. “He finds himself not famous, whereas in prison he’s a somebody.”It was from prison that Sobhraj phoned me out of the blue in 2016. He told me he was about to be released. He loved nothing better than talking about his legal appeals. Like other career criminals I’ve met, he was a stickler for the letter of the law when he thought it might help his case.By chance, shortly after the call, a couple of documentary makers got in touch with me. Having successfully persuaded a killer to acknowledge his guilt on screen in a previous documentary they had made, they were interested in making a film about Sobhraj. I couldn’t see Sobhraj ever coming clean – he would positively savour the drama of withholding a confession – but they entered discussions with him. After many false starts, a year later I found myself back in Kathmandu, where the producers had secured a prison interview.On the eve of the interview, the Nepali authorities changed their minds, and we returned home empty-handed. Complaining that he had paid all the necessary bribes, Sobhraj still insisted he was about to be released any day. I doubt that day will ever arrive. And nor do I think that any coherent explanation for why he killed so many young travellers will ever emerge.Chowdury, the only other person who could shed light on why petty theft escalated to brutal murder, disappeared in 1976 after travelling with Sobhraj to Malaysia. Many have speculated that Sobhraj murdered him, though he denied it when I asked him.The drama does a good job of piecing together the bones of the story and recreates something of the woozy, haphazard atmosphere of the hippy trail and the leisurely life of European expats in Bangkok. But Sobhraj himself remains impenetrable.He told me in Paris that he had regrets but he wouldn’t say what they were. “My philosophy in life is that we are masters of our own destiny and responsible for our own actions.”For all the moral grandeur of those words, at 75 he has spent more than half his life in prison. All he really possesses are the secrets of his crimes. 