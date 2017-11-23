Ace Indian Cricket Player Harbhajan Singh Shuts Twitter Troll Who Called Him ‘Old Dog’

37-year-old ace spinner Harbhajan Singh was last seen in iconic Indian jersey back in 2016 in a T20I match against UAE. Though he is away from the playing field from few formats he always garners headlines and makes his presence felt on social media. Yes, he is quite active on social media and right from supporting team to tweeting about tidbits about his life, he always keeps his fans updated. Also, he is known for giving fitting replies to his trollers. Yesterday, Harbhajan who is currently playing for Punjab for Ranji Trophy took to Twitter to upload his pic of practice in the nets.

He captioned it as”Back to basics” to which a troller bluntly replied that how the veteran spinner should realise that his days of playing and come back to the national level team are over and he should retire as that will save him from making a fool out himself. He tweeted, “As the saying goes “U can’t teach an old dog new tricks”Bhajji ur best days r over realise it n call it a day.Retire with grace from international cricket.Dont make a fool of iurself like some of ur predecessors.is all I can say. (sic)” said the user.

As the saying goes “U can’t teach an old dog new tricks”Bhajji ur best days r over realise it n call it a day.Retire with grace from international cricket.Dont make a fool of iurself like some of ur predecessors.is all I can say. — Noel Smith (@NoelSmith58) November 22, 2017

Harbhajan replied to him and his tweet is winning the internet. He said, “Old dog like u can only bark..so plz continue to do that.this is what u have learn I think all ur life..you have already lost the battle coz u have given up on learning new things.everyday there is new thing to learn. Provided we want to learn.dont teach others ur ways.”

Old dog like u can only bark..so plz continue to do that.this is what u have learn I think all ur life..you have already lost the battle coz u have given up on learning new things.everyday there is new thing to learn. Provided we want to learn.dont teach others ur ways https://t.co/anTNHCeBxy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 22, 2017

Twitterati was quick to respond to the twitter war that was taking place between the two.

A Player knows about his form ..and person like you think that you know more than a player….@harbhajan_singh is a great player and i totally believe that he will find his way to indian team again like a champion — Shailesh Pratap Singh (@Shailesh1600) November 22, 2017

Paji in par dhayan mat do apko inhe jawab dene ki jarurat nahi you are the best we love you wo apse jalious hai — KING BRAR (@KINGBRAR6) November 22, 2017

That’s Clean BOWLED! By Bhajji Paaji ❤️ — Virat Kohli (@ViratsSena) November 22, 2017

Harbhajan is indeed one of the best players in India and his rigorous efforts led us so many victories. Simply castigating and trolling him is surely not graceful at all. And whether he should retire or no that’s his decision ultimately. What are your views on this? Let us know in comments below.