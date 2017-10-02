Acclaimed Archer from Manipur turned into bamboo archery equipment maker

Archery in India is considered to be one of the most ancient sports. The landlocked Manipur is also known for having some of the best archers of India and the world as many youngsters from the state have already set a benchmark in the world of sports. Many are now eyeing into taking up the business of making archery equipment in order to earn a stable livelihood. Meet! Chirom Shamuyai from Manipur who was a nationally acclaimed archer himself and has now turned into young bamboo archery equipment maker.