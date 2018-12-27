'The Accidental Prime Minister' trailer: Anupam Kher steals the show as Manmohan Singh

The trailer of one of 2019's most highly anticipated films, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', is out and it is safe to say that Anupam Kher has completely nailed the role of Manmohan Singh. The 2.43 minutes long video gives an insight into the life of the former Prime Minister. Starring in the lead role as the politician himself, Kher could not have been more convincing. Everything from his walk, to his voice and mannerisms, the actor has managed to correctly pick every single unique aspect of Singh's personality and has carefully weaved it into a relatable character. 'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and is based on the book of the same name written by Sanjaya Baru, Singh's advisor. The trailer also features Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, UPA chairperson, who is trying to launch her son Rahul Gandhi (played by Arjun Mathur) into the world of mainstream politics and finally as the next prime minister. The film also stars Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi. Akshaye Khanna as Baru, the writer and political advisor to the then Prime Minister, comes across as a strong and charming character. Helmed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is slated to release on January 11, 2019.