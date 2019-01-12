'...Accidental Prime Minister' mints Rs 4.5 cr despite resistance

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) "The Accidental Prime Minister", which presents Manmohan Singh's tenure in office, collected Rs 4.5 crore in India, where protests were staged by Congress activists in some parts.

"The first day collection of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is Rs 4.5 crore. Eastern sector had disturbances with the release," a statement from the film's presenter, Pen Studios, said.

Actor Anupam Kher, who plays Manmohan Singh in the film, tweeted on Saturday: "An appeal to the authorities to stop a section of people who are indulging in acts of violence and hooliganism during the screening of our film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Also a call out to other sections of people who believe in selective outrage towards Freedom Of Expression."

The film released on Friday amid tight security as Congress activists protested at some places.

The Delhi Youth Wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday wrote to cinema halls urging them not to show "The Accidental Prime Minister" as the film defames both Manmohan Singh and the country across the globe.

The film is based on a similarly titled book written by Sanjaya Baru, the former Prime Minister Singh's media advisor. Baru's book was published in April 2014.

In Punjab's Ludhiana city, the film's screening was stopped in a multiplex following protests. The activists held a protest outside the Pavilion Mall following which the multiplex management did not start the show to prevent untoward incidents.

The film was however, screened in multiplexes in Chandigarh.

In Kolkata, the screening of the film was cancelled at a theatre due to security reasons amid protest demonstrations by youth Congress activists, police said.

According to the viewers at the Hind Cinema near central Kolkata's Chandni Chowk area, the show was cancelled after screening for just 10 minutes on its opening day.

"There was an agitation by a certain group outside the hall," a senior police officertold IANS.

