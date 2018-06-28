'The Accidental Prime Minister': Anupam Kher introduces Ajit Satbhai as former PM Narasimha Rao

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to introduce Ajit Satbhai as former Prime Minister Late PV Narsimha Rao in the upcoming film 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Kher shared a still of himself with Ajit Satbhai captioning it as, "Introducing Mr. #AjitSatbhai as the former Prime Minister of India Hon. PV Narasimha Rao ji. It also happens to be his birthday anniversary today. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinster @tapmofficial @sunil-s-bohra #VijayGutte." It happens to be Rao's 97th birth anniversary as well. Quite an apt day to release the actor's look in the character. Anupam Kher will himself play former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's upcoming flick. The film will also star Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur essaying the role of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi respectively. The character of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will be played by German actress Suzanne Bernert while Divya Seth will be essaying the character of Gursharan Kaur, wife of former PM Manmohan Singh.