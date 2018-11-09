Accept Kashmir is integral part of India or will buy you tickets to Pakistan: Swamy on Farooq Abdullah's comment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday took a pot shot at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on his India, Pakistan to start sustained dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue remark. Condemning his statement, Swamy said that Farooq Abdullah is a failed leader and it's better to ignore his statements. He added that there is only one solution for Kashmir issue and that is Pakistan accepts that Kashmir is an integral part of India or else 'die.' Abdullah on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to start a sustained dialogue process and advocated an Ireland-type settlement model to resolve the Kashmir issue.