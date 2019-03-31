To accelerate country's economy, we must rise above India-Pakistan debate: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country needs to rise above "India-Pakistan" debate in order for it to usher into an era of economic prosperity. "We have to compete with the world. We have wasted lot of our time in India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan. Let it (Pakistan) die on its own. We should rise above it," PM Modi comments came at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium where he held an interactive session with people across the country as part of 'Mai bhi Chowkidar' campaign.