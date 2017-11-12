ACC U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: Nepal Beat India by 19 Runs

As far as the chase went for India, they were all out for 166 in 48.1 overs.

New Delhi: Nepal pulled off a stunning upset victory by 19 runs against India in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup cricket match at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Put into bat, Nepal made 185 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Top scoring for Nepal was captain Dipendra Singh who made 88 off 101 balls. Coming in at the number four position, Dipendra slammed six fours and two sixes in his knock.

As far as the bowling went for India, Aditya Thakare and Abhishek Sharma bagged two wickets each. Thakare had figures of two for 33 in his seven overs. Sharma on the other hand had figures of two for 38 in his 10 overs.

As far as the chase went for India, they were all out for 166 in 48.1 overs. Clearly it was a sluggish pitch where batting was not easy. Top scoring for India was captain Himanshu Rana, who hit 46 off 38 balls while opening the batting. Also chipping in was his fellow opener Manjot Kalra who made 35 off 69 balls.

Dipendra meanwhile got into the act with the ball too. He got four scalps, giving away 39 in his quota of 10 overs. Shahab Alam on the other hand had figures of two for 11.