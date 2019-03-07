ACC, Federal Bank, Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, DCB Bank preferred stocks: Centrum

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) A Centrum report has listed ACC, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, Mindtree and Tata Metaliks (TML) stocks as those having potential of value creation in the current quarter.

ACC was preferred owing to its attractive valuations amid healthy cashflow generation and return ratios. The recent announcement for a major capacity increase of 6 MTPA after a long pause of almost a decade affirms the promoters' focus on growing India business.

Justifying its pick of DCB Bank, the report said the bank's well-defined product portfolio and customer segment stands to gain from the under-penetrated and under-served retail (self-employed) and SME segment, its key area of presence.

Federal Bank is evolving into a more prolific private banking franchise, the report said, on the back of its balance sheet size, quality growth trajectory, pan India expansion strategy, branch light-distribution heavy model, digital architecture and senior management pedigree.

On Mindtree, the report said it has a well spread vertical mix with strong presence in technology, media travel and retail CPG Vertical. With revenues almost reaching $1bn for FY19E, the company is well poised to break into big league.

The report preferred Tata Metaliks (TML) as its pick since its DI pipe business boasts of an industry-leading cost structure, solid demand drivers and strong entry barriers.

