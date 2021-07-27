ACB refutes lookout notice against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh. (File Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday refuted reports about a lookout notice against former Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Parambir Singh, stating that no such action was taken by the agency.

"Some reports are claiming that Maharashtra ACB has issued a lookout notice against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh. The news is false. ACB has not issued any LOC against Singh," the Anti Corruption Bureau said.

Earlier on July 23, a case of extortion has been registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh, on July 12, sought more time from the ED to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons. Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. (ANI)