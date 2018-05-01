Academy Team Kochi wins 3rd IBFF tournament

On the fifth day of All India Invitational Blind Football tournament which kicked off in Kochi, the Academy Team Kochi won the third Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) National Blind Football Tournament beating KWAB Bengaluru 1-0 in a closely fought final played at the Jogo Football Arena. Gabriel Nongrum won the golden boot and best player of the tournament with a total tally of 10 goals in the tournament. The tournament started from April 27, will end on Tuesday. The IBFF Academy is India's first and only academy offering Blind Football Training and vocational skills. The aim of IBFF is to develop the Indian Blind Football Team, presently ranked 29th in the world for the Paralympics.