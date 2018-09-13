ABVP sweeps DUSU election 2018

Bharatiya Janata Party's students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) swept this year's Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election by winning on three out of four posts. ABVP candidate Ankiv Baisoya won for the president post of DUSU, while Shakti Singh bagged the vice-president and Jyoti Chaudhary joint-secretary post. Congress' National Students' Union of India (NSUI) managed to win on secretary post. ABVP members celebrated the victory with full enthusiasm.