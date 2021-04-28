ABVP runs COVID awareness programme, urges youth to serve society

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI)): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday informed that it is running a nationwide assistance campaign that aims at alleviating the hardships faced by the people amid the surge in COVID-19 infections.

It appealed to the youth to come forward and serve the society in this difficult situation.

According to a press release, ABVP has issued district-wise helpline numbers in different states throughout the country to assist the needy in various ways. "At the same time, efforts are also being made to create awareness among the people about the vaccination drive and plasma donation so that the nationwide collective efforts receive a boost in reducing the spread of the virus."

In our efforts that include sanitising various public places, providing oxygen cylinders, arranging beds in hospitals, distributing food and masks, creating awareness for donating plasma, serving in isolation centers, the ABVP activists are working to reduce the difficulties caused by the pandemic, it said.

In its statement, the ABVP said that its 6,827 activists have assisted 35,724 people across the country. At the request of ABVP, 3,390 units of blood and 850 units of plasma have been donated so far. 4,272 food packets and 3,689 oxygen cylinders were also delivered to the needy.

Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary, ABVP said, "We stand together in this ongoing campaign to put things back on track through our aid efforts and thus end this difficult phase of our country. Efforts are being undertaken by the ABVP members to create awareness about the vaccination and the ways to deal with the situation through the correct use of various technical means."

"We urge the youth of the country to act as the torchbearers of the vaccination programme, create awareness amongst people for donating plasma and come forward to serve the society" she added. (ANI)

