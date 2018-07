Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) July 18 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest today demanding a ban on Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). The protestors raised flags of ABVP in the protest outside the Secretariat. Police officials placed barricades before the secretariat and used water cannons on the protestors to control them.