ABVP, NSUI, SP workers join BHU student protests

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India student union (NSUI) and Samajwadi Party (SP) workers joined the protests against police violence in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in which several women students and journalists were injured on Saturday. The ABVP workers protested outside Shastri Bhawan and were forcefully evicted by police. NSUI workers were also seen protesting in the national capital. Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the Samajwadi Party workers expressed their anger. The BHU administration has claimed the protests were "politically motivated" since they coincided with PM Modi's visit to Varanasi.