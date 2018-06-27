ABVP holds protest against NSUI over alleged sexual assault

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a rally against National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday. They protested against NSUI's president Fairoz Khan, on whom allegations of sexual harassment have been leveled. The alleged victim is a woman who is said to be working with NSUI's Chhattisgarh team. ABVP raised slogans and demanded action from Congress against Fairoz Khan. Police baton charged on the protestors to disperse them. Some protestors were also detained.