ABVP Denies Link with Man Who Replaced Gandhi's Picture with Godse on Rs 10 Note

The ABVP has denied any connection with a Madhya Pradesh man who cloned a ten-rupee note and replaced the picture of Mahatma Gandhi with his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad national media convenor Rahul Chaudhary said that accused Shivam Shukla has nothing to do with the RSS' student body alleging that some people are trying to discredit the organisation by linking the accused to ABVP.

The Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India had lodged a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh Police against Shivam Shukla.

NSUI had claimed that Shukla from Sidhi district cloned a 10-rupee note and replaced Mahatma Gandhi's photo with Godse's and then shared it on Facebook. NSUI district president Deepak Mishra filed a complaint against Shukla in Sidhi Kotwali for tampering with Indian currency and promoting Godse.

ABVP's Chaudhary said that the student body had received complaints about Shukla misusing its name earlier as well. He said Shukla has been expelled from the organisation several years ago and that the NSUI was trying to discredit the ABVP by linking the name of the accused to the saffron outfit.