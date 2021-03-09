ABVP & BSCEM Members Clash at Women’s Day Event at DU

Clashes ensued outside the Delhi University’s Arts Faculty after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members on Monday, 8 March, allegedly disrupted a Women’s Day programme organised by the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM).



Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur as well as mothers of Butana rape survivors and the aunt of Gurhmandi rape victim were present at the event as speakers. However, as per the BSCEM, Kaur was not allowed to address the students.

While Nodeep Kaur’s sister Rajveer was delivering a speech, members of the ABVP intervened and tried to disrupt the programme, it was alleged.

You can see ABVP's @ShivangiSpeaks going up to the stage and interrupting the speech. Labour Rights Activist Nodeep Kaur and Mothers of Butana rape victims and Mausi of Gurhmandi rape victim were present as speakers.

Delhi Police sources have, however, informed The Quint that no case has been registered yet.

What Does the BSCEM Allege?

According to a statement by the BSCEM:

"“The goons hit the students who had joined the programme and police was mere silent spectator on that and even detained our comrade Ravinder Singh and three SFI members Anil, Varkey and Parveen. Police also pulled students to disperse them in which they also torn off the cloths of female and male students (sic).” "

Further, the ABVP members allegedly hit a student on the head with a stick. Other students sustained physical injuries as well, the statement added.

The organisation has also alleged that former Delhi University Teachers’ Association President Professor Nandita Narayan, who was present there, was also roughed up by the police.

“Advocate Kukreja from Bhim Army has been hit by the goons,” the statement said, adding, “BsCEM Condemns such attack on Democratic Spaces of Campus (sic).”

What Has the ABVP Alleged?

Meanwhile, the ABVP in a statement has claimed that the Delhi University Students Union was conducting a self-defence training programme for girls where Delhi Police personnel and other defence trainers were present to train them.

"“Right outside the venue of the programme, outsiders and ex-students of the university had organised an event wherein posters with objectionable slogans such as “Indian Army Rape women” were displayed. Objectionable slogans were raised just as a few girls led by (DUSU Joint Secretary) Shivangi Kharwal were passing by. At seeing the anti-army posters, they questioned the organisers about the motive of the event.” "

The ABVP has further claimed that in reaction to the questions posed, men present at the spot began to attack the Delhi University Students Union joint secretary.

“She then asked the administration/organisers to remove the anti army posters from the campus. Immediately after this a mob attacked the DUSU Joint Secretary and other girls which later turned into a rough scuffle between the students and outsiders.”

More Details

Meanwhile, Shivangi Karwal has claimed to have filed an official complaint with the Delhi Police.

Filed an official complaint with @DelhiPolice regarding anti national programme held in the premises of delhi university defaming our nation & calling indian army rapists ,complaint also includes assault and manhandling of me by unidentified people in programme. pic.twitter.com/L09hQqGJzF — Shivangi Kharwal (@ShivangiSpeaks) March 8, 2021

In the complaint, Kharwal has alleged: “I was attacked by males present in the spot whom I do not know by name but shall recognise once brought in front.”

“I was molested, grabbed, pushed, and my clothes were torn.”



The DUSU joint secretary further asked the police to “find the culprits and take action.”

